Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 383,548 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

