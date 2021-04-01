KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,849,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KPAY traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,093,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. KinerjaPay has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

KinerjaPay Company Profile

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. It also provides KMALL, a virtual marketplace for B2B and B2C online transactions; and KGAMES that develops games.

