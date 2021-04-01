Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$77.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.05.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.11. 569,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

