KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $344.24

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $344.24 and last traded at $343.95, with a volume of 8325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.40.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in KLA by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

