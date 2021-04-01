Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KNX opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

