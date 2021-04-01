Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,902,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.4 days.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,674. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.