Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,160. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

