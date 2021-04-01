Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 251,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,126,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

