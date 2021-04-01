Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,023 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.98. 63,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

