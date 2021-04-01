Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

