Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 344,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

