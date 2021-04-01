K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.