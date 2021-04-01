KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00010929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $518.74 million and approximately $39.20 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

