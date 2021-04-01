Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.