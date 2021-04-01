KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.27

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit