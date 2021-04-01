L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings Purchases 366,746 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$33.85.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

