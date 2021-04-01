Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $52,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,379,000 after acquiring an additional 221,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 57,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

