Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.77. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

