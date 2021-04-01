Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,217. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

