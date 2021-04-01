Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.20 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.