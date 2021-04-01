Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

