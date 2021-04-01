Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $34.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,740. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.56 and a 200-day moving average of $466.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

