Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $34.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $629.68. The company had a trading volume of 105,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.28. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $213.29 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

