Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,646,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 431,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Analyst Recommendations for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

