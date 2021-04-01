Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 7,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.