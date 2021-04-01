Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.39

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.39 and last traded at C$41.09, with a volume of 158353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

