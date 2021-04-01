Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.80

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 105816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

LNVGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.