Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

1Spatial stock traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.29 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 363,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a market cap of £52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.01.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

