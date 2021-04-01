Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.
1Spatial stock traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.29 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 363,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a market cap of £52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.01.
About 1Spatial
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.