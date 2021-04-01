LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LIQT stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiqTech International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

