Lition Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Lition has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $385,193.21 and $59,958.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,260.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.61 or 0.03261206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00332712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.04 or 0.00912984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.61 or 0.00426271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00368730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00274519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00023486 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

