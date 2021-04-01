Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.58 Million

Analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $81.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $87.70 million. Livent reported sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $349.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.20 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

