LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $60.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.
LIXIL Company Profile
