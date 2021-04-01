LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Hits $94.22 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00010635 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and approximately $210,473.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

