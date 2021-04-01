London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

