Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.00 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Loom Network has a market cap of $207.00 million and approximately $46.22 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.