Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.83

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 1362167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

