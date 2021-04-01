LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

