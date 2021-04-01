LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.
LTC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
