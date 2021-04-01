LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

LTC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

