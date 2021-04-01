Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 14,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,813. The company has a market capitalization of $751.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

