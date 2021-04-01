M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.31

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in M/I Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.