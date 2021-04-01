MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG Silver stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 82,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

