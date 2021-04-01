Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,791. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

