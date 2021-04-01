MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.88 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 111.7% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.62 million and approximately $56.88 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.