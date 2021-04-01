Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 1,532,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGDPF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,999. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.