Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 43,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of MRO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 52,555,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,373,227. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

