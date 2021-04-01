Marlin Trading Up 67.3% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $119.07 million and $41.38 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

