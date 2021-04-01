Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 292.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.00. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

