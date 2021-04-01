Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

