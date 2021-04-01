Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $75.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 608,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.