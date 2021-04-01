Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $75.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 608,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit