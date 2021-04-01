mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCLDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.41.
