mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCLDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics worldwide. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, a HIPAA-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit